Billie Eilish scores second UK Number One in record-breaking week for female songwriters

Billie Eilish has scored her second UK Number One single in a record-breaking week for female solo artists.

The singer’s new single ‘What Was I Made For?’, from the Barbie soundtrack, becomes her second UK chart-topper after her 2020 James Bond single ‘No Time To Die’.

It also tops a record-breaking week on the charts for female artists, with all of the top six positions on the singles chart occupied by female solo artists for the first time ever.

Advertisement

At Number Two this week is Dua Lipa with another Barbie track, ‘Dance The Night’, while Olivia Rodrigo is both at Number Three with ‘Vampire’ and Six with ‘Bad Idea Right?’, while Taylor Swift is at Four with the resurgent ‘Cruel Summer’ and Peggy Gou at Five with ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’.

The Top Eight is also rounded out by songs led by female artists, with ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua at Number Seven, and ‘Disconnect’ by Becky Hill and Chase & Status at Eight.

This week's Official Singles Chart is a record-breaker! https://t.co/zuNbMrJIs8 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) August 18, 2023

Elsewhere, Eilish recently opened up about what’s changed in the creative process as she works on her third album.

The singer was speaking on the new episode of Dua Lipa‘s At Your Service podcast when she explained the “big jump” between the ages of 18 and 21, and how she had to convince herself she hadn’t “lost it”.

Eilish’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘ came out in 2019, followed up by ‘Happier Than Ever‘ in 2021. She’s now working on her third, confirming back in November that she and her brother/collaborator Finneas had recently “started the process of making an album”.