Watch Billie Eilish and her whole family be interviewed by Nardwuar

Eilish and her family discuss her upbringing in new video

Billie Eilish has opened up about the personality traits she inherited from her father in a new interview with Nardwuar and the rest of her family.

Eilish says that one of her best friends couldn’t figure out how to get along with the singer’s father Patrick O’Connell – until working out that he is essentially the same person as his daughter.

In an interview with veteran music personality Nardwuar, Eilish and her father, as well as Billie’s brother Finneas O’Connell and mother Maggie Baird, discuss the singer’s upbringing.

“Me and my dad are very, very similar,” Eilish recalled. “One of my best friends, Zoe, who I grew up with since we were three, told me that she did not understand my dad for years and years. Then, one day, she was ‘Oh, he’s you!’ And immediately it was, ‘Oh, we know him’. She said to me that I am my dad. And we are very similar.”

In turn, Patrick said: “I love her take on the world. She’s always said and done interesting things – especially her pictures. I used to make whole slideshows of her pictures and set them to music.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Eilish added that her father is the reason why she and Finneas are such big Beatles fans.

The singer is one of a number of musicians who have hit out at Georgia outlawing abortion, joining Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Lizzo in attacking the controversial legislation.

Eilish is due to play at Reading And Leeds Festival in August, where she is second on the bill to Mura Masa on the Radio 1 stage on the days headlined by Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots.