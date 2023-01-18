Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against fan who “broke into her house to profess love”

Billie Eilish is filing a restraining order against a fan who allegedly broke into her house on multiple occasions.

The artist said that the series of incidents had caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over her safety and that of her family.

The Evening Standard reports that the PA news agency had obtained legal documents which allege that 39-year-old Christopher Anderson has come to Eilish’s childhood home “unannounced and uninvited” multiple times between late December and early January.

Eilish had said Anderson’s most recent unannounced visit to the house was on January 5. “My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me,” she said in the documents.

She added: “Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me.

“However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother.

“I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”

Eilish was previously granted a five-year restraining order against John Hearle in 2021, who camped outside a school across the road from her family home and perched on a fence to look into her house.

In May 2020, Eilish’s family home was blurred on Google Street View after she obtained a restraining order against a trespasser who visited her home seven times.

In other news, Gaz Coombes recently told NME that Billie Eilish was a fan of Supergrass and had watched them from the side of the stage when they played Glastonbury last summer.