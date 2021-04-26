Billie Eilish shares clip of stripped-back new single, ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish has teased her upcoming new single, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Eilish posted a 15-second clip of the new single in which she’s heard singing “When I’m away from you / I’m happier than ever…”

Against an acoustic stripped-back guitar, Eilish is seen sat in a chair with her back to the camera before turning to face the screen.

Advertisement

You can watch the clip here:

Happier Than Ever pic.twitter.com/vaIbjfIvEb — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 26, 2021

Last week (April 21), Eilish teased that something new was on the way, leading fans to speculate it was her much-anticipated follow up album.

Alongside a photo of herself on Instagram, Eilish wrote: “Things are comingggg.”

While the follow up to 2019’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘ is yet to arrive, Eilish recently explained how the downtime afforded by the coronavirus pandemic enabled her to get back in the studio.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” she told Stephen Colbert.

Advertisement

“That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is.”

Colbert later asked in the interview if Eilish had unleashed the full capabilities of her voice on the new album, to which she replied: “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”

Eilish also suggested in February that as many as 16 songs are in contention to feature on her forthcoming second album.