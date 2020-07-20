Billie Eilish has revealed which songs were most important to her growing up.

The US singer-songwriter, 18, listed songs by Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne and The Beatles as essential to her childhood – particularly Lavigne’s ‘Losing Grip’.

“This is my favourite Avril song ever, a very big song from my childhood as well as ‘Complicated’, as well as ‘I’m With You’, as well as ‘Sk8er Boi’, ‘Girlfriend’, blah, blah, blah, ‘Keep Holding On’, Eilish told me & dad radio on Apple Music. ‘Losing Grip’ was released in 2003 as the final single from Lavigne’s debut album ‘Let Go’ (2002).

Advertisement

“But this one came back into my life in 2018, and we used to just get down to this song. God…we used to just scream this song in the car. God, this song,” Eilish continued. “This chorus is just like …Oh my God, it’s so good, and the beat…Oh my God.”

“I’ve never heard a sound like that in my life. There is no other song like this. There’s no other song. I’m telling you, this song does not get old. I was with all my homies two years ago and we would just scream this song wherever we went. God. Every time I hear that beginning, I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s get ready. Okay.'”

Elsewhere in the interview Eilish chose a Britney Spears song at random by using a shuffle feature, which resulted in Spears’ breakthrough 1998 hit ‘One More Time’.

“This is an incredible song. Dude, this era of Britney was just mind-blowing. Shout out to Britney too, because lately, she’s been… Or since I was on Instagram, which was weeks ago now, she posted a couple of videos to my songs and I almost pooped my pants. So I love you, Britney,” Eilish said. “But this one, this is a classic. Everybody knows ‘Baby One More Time’. I used to dance in the living room to this on my tiny little horrible speaker. Let’s go. Let’s go, Britney.”

Advertisement

Eilish she also listed The Beatles’ 1969 single ‘Something’, taken from their penultimate album ‘Abbey Road’. “I remember listening to this song when I was in love, or whatever, and yeah. This song really, once again, got me. I don’t know. I think that it’s such a well put song,” she told Apple Music.

She continued: “I think the lyrics say something that I barely hear, and I feel like lots of people are saying something similar, but I feel like only The Beatles could say exactly this. It’s such a thing that we feel, it’s such a human feeling. So this is ‘Something’ by the The Beatles. Also, everybody knows that The Beatles were the main, probably, pool of music that we listened to growing up. This is one out of basically all of their songs that I loved and adored growing up, but this one really stuck with me.”

In related news, Lady Gaga revealed recently that she offered Billie Eilish her mentorship after finding that she never secured herself a steady female confidant in the music industry. The singer said she sent Eilish flowers with a note after the 18-year-old star bagged five Grammy awards in January.