Billie Eilish shares footage of unreleased Elliott Smith cover

Billie Eilish has shared footage of an unreleased Elliott Smith cover.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer appeared on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, where she played an audio voice note which sees her tackling Smith’s ‘Let Get Lost’.

While the melancholic track shows off Eilish’s impressive vocal capabilities, it’s also complimented by a subtle piano in the background.

“I hear the nails”, Stern remarks after Eilish’s fingernails are heard clinking about the piano keys.

“It’s almost like drums.”

This comes after Eilish also made her SNL debut on Saturday (September 28) – and she made it a performance to remember.

The first episode of the popular NBC comedy series’ 45th season saw Eilish perform her hit song ‘bad guy’ inside a small rotating set that made it appear as if she was walking on walls and dancing on the ceiling.

The song has put her in rarefied company, joining Alanis Morissette and Sinead O’Connor as the only female soloists to notch multiple No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs list since its inception 31 years ago.

Eilish will also head out on her ‘Where Do We Go’ arena tour next year, teaming up with non-profit eco organisation Reverb.

She told Jimmy Fallon: “We’re actually bringing someone from Reverb, this company that basically specialises in the best and most healthy and green ways to do everything. So there’s no plastic straws allowed, the fans are going to bring their own water bottles, there’s going to be recycle cans everywhere, because it’s like, if something’s recyclable, it doesn’t matter unless there’s a recycle bin.”