It's here!

Billie Eilish has shared a new version of ‘bad guy’ featuring Justin Bieber.

Rumours started circulating earlier this week that the two would be teaming up on a remix.

Originally, it was thought that any possible collaboration would be for Billie’s track ‘all the good girls go to hell’, but they’ve now shared a version of ‘bad guy’, a single from Billie’s debut album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’.

bad guy (with Justin Bieber) bad guy (with Justin Bieber), a song by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber on Spotify

Announcing the new remix, which comes complete with cover art of a young Billie in front of a bedroom full of Justin Bieber posters, on Instagram, the teenager said: “BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN”

Billie Eilish played a huge set on the Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury. “If you missed Billie Eilish’s once-in-a-generation Glasto show, you fucked up big time,” we wrote in the NME review of the show.

“In a matter of months, she’s transitioned from Instagram icon to pop sensation – and this almost certainly won’t be her last time at the festival. From what we’ve just witnessed, there’s every chance that she lands the top spot on the Pyramid eventually.”