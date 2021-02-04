Billie Eilish shares progress update on new music: “Almost done”

Billie Eilish has shared another update on the progress of her new material.

The singer is currently at work on new music, having suggested earlier this week that as many as 16 songs are in contention to feature on her upcoming second album.

Eilish’s latest in-the-studio update arrived overnight, with the singer posting an image of herself looking up at a screen showing a piece of music-making software in operation.

Posting on Instagram, Eilish appeared to hint that whatever piece of new music – or perhaps project – she was working on was nearing completion, writing “almost done” as the caption to the photo.

The singer recently said that her next batch of music, which is thought to be the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2019 debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, “feels exactly how I want it to”.

“There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that,” she told Vanity Fair.

Eilish dropped her first new music of 2021 last month in the form of ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’, a collaboration with Rosalía.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac back in 2019, Eilish said that she reached “some notes I have never even thought about” while recording her vocals for the song.

“[Rosalía] knows what she wants, it’s very refreshing… I was like, ‘Wow, you’re the only person I’ve met who’s really like this’,” she explained. “It was dope to work with her. [She’s] the nicest girl, oh my god.”