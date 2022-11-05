Billie Eilish has shared a new video encouraging fans to vote in next week’s US midterm elections.

Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday (November 8) to decide which seats will go to the two main parties in both houses of Congress.

Back in July, the singer partnered with the non-profit voter registration organisation HeadCount to help to encourage her followers to get involved in the elections, and has now shared a further video message to get the word out.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “I want to explain why I’m voting this year, and how important I think it is that you vote too.

“I look at what’s on the ballot, and what’s at stake, and it scares me. Our rights, our freedoms and our futures are on the line, and if we don’t show up, there is a good chance we will see a national ban on abortion with no exceptions.”

She added: “They also want to take away the freedom to marry who we love, restrict voting rights and enact laws that threaten the progress that must be made on climate change.

“The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves, which is why we must vote on or before November 8. Please promise me you will make a plan to vote. Let’s show them what our power looks like.”

Earlier this year, Eilish and Finneas met with President Joe Biden in the White House. The pair were invited, along with their parents Maggie and Patrick, to meet the US President following their support for Biden during the 2020 US election.

Eilish previously performed in support of Biden at the Democratic National Committee’s virtual 2020 convention, where she delivered her first public performance of her song ‘My Future’.

Another musician to team up with HeadCount ahead of the elections is Harry Styles, whose campaign reportedly saw over 54,000 people register as part of HeadCount’s ‘Good To Vote’ initiative, with nearly 30,000 registrations taking place within its first 24 hours.

With this, Styles has broken HeadCount’s record for the most successful campaign headed up by a musician.