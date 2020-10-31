Billie Eilish shares video urging Texans to vote in US election

Billie Eilish has released a new video in the build-up to the imminent US presidential election, specifically appealing to Texas residents to vote.

The US state has typically been a Republican stronghold – though a higher than usual voter turnout has led to speculation that the key state could be closely contested.

Although the election itself doesn’t take place until Tuesday next week (November 3), early voting continued up to October 30, which will determine whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will lead the country until the next election in 2024.

In a video shared via the twitter account of the Democratic Senate candidate for Texas, MJ Hegar, Eilish said: “The Presidential race is really close, and so is the US Senate race, with MJ Hegar in a really close fight,” adding that “if everyone makes their voices heard we can win” – reaffirming her support for the Democratic Party in this election.

Texas — @billieeilish has an important message for you about our future. https://t.co/oqoIpO4pQ7 pic.twitter.com/h3RhZ9kFeO — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) October 29, 2020

“Early voting ends on Friday and Election Day is next Tuesday,” Eilish continued, “so if everyone makes their voices heard we can win. What happens in Texas could determine our country’s future.

“So, we are counting on you. Remember, you have the power, but only if you use it. Please vote.” Watch the clip in full above.

Earlier this week (October 29), a leaked document revealed that Eilish was among a number of celebrities and musicians blocked by the Trump administration from an advertising campaign aiming to raise spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was reported by The Washington Post, in a new article which details how the Trump administration made a series of politically motivated changes to a $250million advertising campaign that was designed to “defeat despair and inspire hope” during the coronavirus pandemic.