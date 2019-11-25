Billie Eilish shows her support for ‘Music Declares Emergency’ at the American Music Awards

She wore a t-shirt supporting the climate change movement last night
Billie Eilish has shown her support for the environmental movement ‘Music Declares Emergency’ at the American Music Awards last night (November 24).
Eilish performed ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ as she made her debut appearance at the event, where she was nominated for six awards.
The ‘Bad Guy’ musician was later captured wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “No Music On A Dead Planet” as she accepted two awards at the ceremony. Other artists who have pledged their support for the organisation so far include Foals, Savages and The 1975.

Last night, Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator Finneas also teased that the singer’s second album will see her heading in an “experimental” new direction.
The producer, real name Finneas O’Connor, explained that the follow-up to 2019’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘ will allow the singer to “evolve” her sound.
He told Billboard at the American Music Awards: “I think so far, in album two…there’s just a lot of stories we felt we didn’t get to tell yet.
“We’re just trying to tell all those and we’re being a little bit experimental. I think if you’re not trying to change things a little bit, you’re not evolving. So I think we’re just trying to embrace everything that we are proud of in our music and also just try new things and experiment and give people stuff to look forward to.”