Billie Eilish shows her support for ‘Music Declares Emergency’ at the American Music Awards

Billie Eilish has shown her support for the environmental movement ‘Music Declares Emergency’ at the American Music Awards last night (November 24).

Eilish performed ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ as she made her debut appearance at the event, where she was nominated for six awards.

The ‘Bad Guy’ musician was later captured wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “No Music On A Dead Planet” as she accepted two awards at the ceremony. Other artists who have pledged their support for the organisation so far include Foals, Savages and The 1975.

NME recently spoke to Fay Milton about the organisation and what the music industry can do to combat climate change. “There’s such a short period of time to make the changes we need to make, and to make people wake up and realise that there isn’t time for everyone to change everything they do,” she said. “To use Greta Thunberg’s analogy, the house is on fire, and there isn’t time for whoever started the fire with their cigarette to quit smoking before saying the house is on fire – it’s on fire now, and we need to fix this. Let’s change our lifestyles, let’s fly less, let’s use less plastic – but ultimately what’s needed is a governmental response,” Milton said.

Last night, Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator Finneas also teased that the singer’s second album will see her heading in an “experimental” new direction.

The producer, real name Finneas O’Connor, explained that the follow-up to 2019’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘ will allow the singer to “evolve” her sound.

He told Billboard at the American Music Awards: “I think so far, in album two…there’s just a lot of stories we felt we didn’t get to tell yet.

“We’re just trying to tell all those and we’re being a little bit experimental. I think if you’re not trying to change things a little bit, you’re not evolving. So I think we’re just trying to embrace everything that we are proud of in our music and also just try new things and experiment and give people stuff to look forward to.”