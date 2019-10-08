Billie Eilish shuts down negative fan over backlash to potential BTS collab

"Oh my God, that is so mean!"

Billie Eilish has shut down negative fans saying that she shouldn’t collaborate with BTS.

Earlier this year, BTS said that they hope to work with Eilish in the future.

Eilish was sitting down for an interview with NPR at Austin City Limits festival, when the question of a potential collaboration with the Korean boy band came up.

Asking the crowd whether she should collaborate with them or not, the sea of affirmative responses was teamed with a fair few saying “no!”.

Billie is then visibly taken aback by that portion of the response, and proceeds to shut down the negativity.

“Stop! Oh my God, that is so mean,” she says to the crowd. “I’ll listen to them. They’re very nice, they’ve said some very nice things about me.”

After speaking about their wish to collaborate with Eilish back in April, a video of BTS’ Jungkook lip-syncing and dancing to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ went viral.

Earlier this year, BTS released their anticipated sixth EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’. The band have recently been told by officials that they won’t be exempt from South Korea’s compulsory military service.

Last week, they also spoke out on their controversial decision to play a show in Saudi Arabia, saying: “I wouldn’t say it was easy. But we were officially invited [by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman]. It’s been a while since we’ve performed in the Middle East – I guess the last time was 2015 in Dubai.”

“To put it simply, if there’s a place where people want to see us, we’ll go there. That’s really how we feel.”