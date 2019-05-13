Billie Eilish sparks debate after revealing why she wears baggy clothes in new ad campaign

"I never want the world to know everything about me"

Billie Eilish has sparked a debate after revealing the reason why she chooses to wear baggy clothes in a recent ad campaign.

Starring in Calvin Klein’s latest ad campaign, dubbed “I Speak My Truth In #MyCalvins”, Eilish uses the platform to reveal exactly why she makes the fashion decisions she does – and it starts with her not wanting the world to know everything about her.

“That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” she says in her voiceover for the ad. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Watch the ad below:

The sentiments Eilish shares in the new ad mirror those expressed in her NME Big Read interview from earlier this year.

Saying that the industry “is fucking horrible,” she claimed that there was a double standard operating in the world of music and entertainment. “If I was a guy and I was wearing these baggy clothes, nobody would bat an eye,” she explained. “There’s people out there saying, ‘Dress like a girl for once! Wear tight clothes you’d be much prettier and your career would be so much better!’ No it wouldn’t. It literally would not.”

Sparking a debate, there are fans supporting Eilish’s reasons behind her fashion decisions while there are those pointing out that people shouldn’t be made to feel they have to hide their bodies in order to not be harassed or called names.

See the responses on social media below:

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has admitted that she had serious doubts over her debut album only a day before it was released.

The singer was at a Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping when she started doubting the decision to release the record.

“I’ve never felt that way, where it’s my child and I don’t want anybody’s hands on it,” she told Billboard. “[It’s rare] to actually really fuck with what you make and create. I didn’t want the world to be able to tell me how they feel about this thing I love.”