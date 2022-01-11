Billie Eilish stands up for Charlie Puth amid alleged feud with Benny Blanco

Billie Eilish has voiced her support for Charlie Puth amid his alleged fallout with producer Benny Blanco.

Blanco has been criticising Puth publicly on TikTok for several weeks, insulting the singer’s appearance and music, even calling him a “fucking loser”. “You sit in a room all day and make TikToks,” Blanco said in a November video.

Now Eilish has made her feelings on the feud clear by sharing Blanco’s TikTok from November before cutting to a clip of herself commenting: “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing.”

Advertisement

Puth then wrote a simple “Thank you” to Eilish in the video’s comments.

While Blanco’s videos have been persistent, many fans have been questioning whether the beef is actually real or a publicity stunt, since both artists have worked together previously.

Puth responded to the insults in his own video in November, saying: “You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from.”

In other recent news, Eilish and her brother Finneas took home the Best Original Song Golden Globe for ‘No Time To Die’ from the James Bond film of the same name.

Advertisement

This year’s ceremony, which took place on January 9, was held as a private event following controversy over organiser the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity and practices, with no major stars attending.

Eilish is also reportedly set to headline Coachella 2022. As fans await an official announcement from organisers, sources have told Variety that Eilish and Kanye West will top the bill on the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.