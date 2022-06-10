Billie Eilish stars alongside Emily Eavis, Yungblud and more in new ‘Overheated’ climate change documentary

Billie Eilish stars alongside Emily Eavis, Yungblud and more in a new climate change documentary called Overheated – watch its trailer below.

Eilish is hosting a multi-day climate-focused event, also called Overheated, that is taking place at The O2 in London this month around the artist’s gigs there.

The new film, from the Sage Foundation, is described as “a breathtaking commentary on the Climate Anxiety currently spreading across the world – and the unwavering determination of today’s leading activists who are intent on using their influence to turn angst into action.”

From today, the documentary appears on WeTransfer’s WePresent platform for 72 hours and will then be available online. It will also screen at this month’s Glastonbury Festival, where Eilish will headline.

Alongside Eilish, Eavis and Yungblud, the Yassa Khan-directed film features Girl In Red, Finneas, Vivienne Westwood and more.

Watch its trailer below.

Naza Alakija, the film’s Executive Producer and Sage’s Foundation founder, said: “This documentary rallies some of the world’s most prominent figures in Music, Fashion and Climate Activism, but more importantly it amplifies the voices from the frontlines of climate change, who too often go unheard. Indigenous people protect and nurture over 80% of the world’s biodiversity, and yet they only make up 5% of the world’s population. They understand, know, and protect nature better than anyone else.

“This film is an opportunity to share their stories, as ultimately storytelling is the most powerful tool that we have to spark empathy, generate hope and drive lasting change. We are entering into a watershed moment for our planet’s future, and this film aims to make us think deeply about our place in the fight against climate change – and to ultimately transform our compassion into action.”

Director Yassa Khan added: “Capturing the Inspirational & Passionate Voices of such an incredible and varied and diverse group of people talking about the most important issue of our time, was an honour that will never be matched. After making this film, I have hope.”

Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish’s mother who also appears in the film, said: “I am honoured to be part of this beautiful documentary, which so artistically touches on the breadth of our urgent global concern, our shared trauma and responsibility.”

The six-day Overheated event will take place on June 10-12, 16 and 25-26 to coincide with the UK and Ireland leg of the singer’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour (you can find any remaining tickets to the tour here).

Overheated will bring together climate activists, musicians and designers at venues across The O2 to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference”, according to a press release.

Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas are set to give introductions during the event on June 10, while a special keynote speaker is also set to be confirmed. Sigrid will perform live during Overheated‘s ‘Music Climate Session’ on June 16.

All profits from ticket sales for Overheated will be donated to the organisations Support + Feed and REVERB. Maggie Baird, founder of Support + Feed, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be in London and to have this opportunity to connect and discuss different ways we can take action to mitigate the climate crisis.”