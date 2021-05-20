Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and more acts have been announced to top the bill at this year’s Austin City Limits (ACL).

As is the case with its sister festival Lollapalooza in Illinois, Austin City Limits is returning with a full capacity two-weekend event later this year. ACL marks its 20th anniversary this October 1-3 and October 8-10 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

Joining Eilish, Nicks and Cyrus on the line-up are Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat and Tierra Whack.

Texas music legend George Strait will also take a turn headlining ACL, with other notable acts on the bill including Modest Mouse, Greta Van Fleet, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs, Future Islands, Band Of Horses, Bleachers, Moses Sumney, 070 Shake, Channel Tres, Omar Apollo, Hinds, KennyHoopla, and Remi Wolf.

The 2021 #ACLFest Lineup is here! ✨ Check out who’s playing our 20th Anniversary and score your tickets TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/anCY972LIT pic.twitter.com/uGwvKjG1yq — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 20, 2021

Tickets to ACL 2021 go on sale today (May 20) from 6pm BST (12pm CT). Ticket options include: three-day general admission ($275); four-day general admission+ ($550); four-day VIP ($1,300), and four-day platinum ($3,800).

Those attending ACL will receive “regular updates with important information regarding safety policies and procedures before entering Zilker Park”, festival producers C3 Presents said (via Consequence Of Sound), though there was no mention in the lineup announcement of any particular COVID-19 safety protocols.

Lollapalooza, instead, said from the offset that a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result would be required for entry to its festival (July 29-August 1).

ACL is one of hundreds of US festivals planning to run this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other festivals, including Tennessee’s Bonnaroo and Delaware’s Firefly Festival are set to return in 2021 after numerous delays caused by the global health crisis.