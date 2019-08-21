Billie Eilish: “There’s a whole world of young, female artists being used and manipulated by the music industry”

Eilish on how stubbornness was necessary to fight against the "manipulative" music industry when she first started out on her career.

Billie Eilish has spoken of how her “best and worst quality” of stubbornness was necessary to fight against the “manipulative” music industry when she first started out on her career.

The 17-year-old pop sensation, who’s enjoyed a phenomenal year with the success of her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go‘ and the runaway single ‘Bad Guy‘, spoke to Pharrell for V Magazine about her battle to be taken seriously – especially as a young, female artist.

“There has been a whole world of young, especially female artists, and every artist (not just young) being used and manipulated by the stereotypical label or industry,” said Eilish. “There’s kind of this weird name on everything now where it’s like, people expect that.

“I remember the first time I had any sort of meeting with a label or management, I was 13. I think the only people that didn’t look at me like I was going to have a horrible career were the people that I ended up working with. Everyone was just like, ‘Oh, you’re 13, yikes, you’re going to be used,’ and this and that. And I am like, ‘Yo, y’all are the people that would use me in the situation you are talking about.’ So, I don’t know what that is supposed to mean. The only people who didn’t say that shit were the people that I felt an energy and connection with.”

Eilish went on to praise the label and team that she chose to work with, as they allowed her to stay true to her own vision and not try to stray her in another direction.

“I think that might just be because I have always been the kind of person that knows what the fuck I want, and if it’s not what I want, then I am not going to do it,” she added. “I think [stubbornness] is my best quality and my worst quality, how strong-willed I am, because it has brought me here. It literally has created who I am.”

This week saw Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus praise Eilish, after ‘Bad Guy’ finally toppled ‘Old Town Road’ from its record-breaking run at the top of the US charts.

Eilish returns to the UK to perform on the main stage of Reading & Leeds festival this weekend.