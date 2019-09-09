The star says she purposefully covers her "big-ass boobs"

Billie Eilish has again addressed the reason why she wears loose clothing.

The ‘all the good girls go to hell’ singer, 17, said that she has to wear baggy shirts in order for people not to feel “uncomfortable” about her “big-ass boobs”.

Speaking to Elle, Eilish said she hides her breasts because she doesn’t want to draw too much attention to them.

“I was born with fucking boobs, bro. I was born with DNA that was gonna give me big-ass boobs,” she said. “Someone with smaller boobs could wear a tank top, and I could put on that exact tank top and get slut-shamed because my boobs are big. That is stupid. It’s the same shirt!”

Eilish also spoke about the time when her boobs were trending on Twitter after a fan posted a clip of her wearing a tighter-fitting top. “My boobs were trending on Twitter! At number one! What is that?! Every outlet wrote about my boobs!” she said, describing how even the likes of CNN covered the story.

“It makes me mad. I have to wear a big shirt for you not to feel uncomfortable about my boobs!” she said.

The singer previously spoke about the matter in an ad campaign.

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, Eilish said that when she turns 18 in December she hopes that she’ll be able to show more of her body. “I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable?” she said. “I know people will say, ‘I’ve lost all respect for her.’ I can’t win!”

On Wednesday (September 4) Eilish released the video for her new single, ‘all the good girls go to hell’.

The song is the sixth single from the LA artist’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’