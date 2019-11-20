Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande lead Grammy Nominations for 2020

The nominations are out

The nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards have been released – with Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande leading the way.

Eilish has been nominated for 6 awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year as well as Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Album. Lizzo, meanwhile, leads the way with 8 nominations.

There are multiple nominations too for Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in an awards list dominated by women in the pop categories. However, this isn’t matched in other categories such as rock, metal, alternative and rap where male artists still dominate. Earlier this year, the number of female winners increased by 82%.

Other nods go to Thom Yorke, Bon Iver, James Blake, The Chemical Brothers and Vampire Weekend and in the Rock Album category, The Cranberries have received a nomination for their final album, ‘In The End’, which was completed following the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in 2018.

Lewis Capaldi also received a nod for Song of the Year for ‘Someone You Loved’ which is currently number one in the US.

In the rap categories, there are notations for artists including Offset and Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, 21 Savage and Meek Mill. The full list of nominations appears below.

The 2019 Grammys took place in Los Angeles earlier this year (February 10), where the likes of Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, and more taking home awards.

Kendrick Lamar led the pack with eight nominations, with Drake just behind on seven. Despite that, both stars turned down offers to perform at the ceremony, although the latter did make a surprise appearance.

Producer Boi 1-da and Brandi Carlile were also up for six awards, while Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, and Maren Morris were all in the running for five gramophone trophies.

The two big awards of the night went to Childish Gambino, who won Record Of The Year for ‘This Is America’, and Kacey Musgraves, who won Album Of The Year for ‘Golden Hour’.

The full nominations are:

Record Of The Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Rock Album

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again” — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Rap Album

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore

Settle Here — William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Almadura — iLe

El Mal Querer — Rosalía

Best Americana Album

Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Tales Of America — J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire — Yola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming — Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All — Jon Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria

Best Music Film

Homecoming — Beyoncé

Remember My Name — David Crosby

Birth Of The Cool — (Miles Davis)

Shangri-La — (Various Artists)

Anima — Thom Yorke