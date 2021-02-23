Billie Eilish teams up with Spotify to unveil new HiFi listening experience

Billie Eilish has teamed up with Spotify to unveil their first foray into HD audio.

From later this year, Spotify Premium subscribers in select global markets will get the chance to upgrade their sound quality to Spotify HiFI – delivering music to a level that is said to rival CD equality.

The new offering, which comes after Amazon Music, Deezer and Tidal unveiled similar services, was unveiled by Eilish and her brother Finneas during the Spotify Stream On livestream.

“High quality audio means more info, there are things you will not hear if you don’t have a good sound system,” said Eilish. “It’s really important just because we make music that [we] want to be heard in the way that it was made.”

Finneas added: “Anytime anyone really takes time to sit down with our music and listen to it in a really high quality way, it’s very exciting because I know they are hearing everything that we intended them to.”

Spotify will launch the service in 85 new markets, including Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America/Caribbean, later this year.

Eilish recently shared a live version of ‘ilomilo’, taken from her upcoming documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.

The film will arrive on Apple TV+ later this week (February 26) and will follow the teen pop star behind-the-scenes on her journey so far.

Eilish spoke about her reaction to watching the documentary for the first time earlier this month. “We were in my living room,” she said. “I was like, ‘Nope, nobody’s allowed to see it – not my family – nobody’s allowed to see it until I’ve seen it, cos I knew there was some stuff in there that I was gonna be mortified by.”

“Shit happened. I had a stomach ache the entire day, but I cried out of joy for a lot of it. I never would have thought that anyone would be able to capture exactly what was going on in such a beautiful, intimate way.”