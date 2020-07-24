Billie Eilish teases new song ‘My Future’ coming next week

Billie Eilish has announced a new track, ‘My Future’, set to be released next week.

Posting on social media, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer said the song would be out next Thursday (July 30), though it’s unclear yet whether the song will be taken from her highly-anticipated second album.

Billie Eilish – “my future”

Out next Thursday — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 24, 2020

The track is set to be Eilish’s first new music since her record-breaking Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’, as well as 2019 track ‘Everything I Wanted’.

The singer confirmed at the start of the year (January 20) that she will be recording a new album and releasing a documentary in 2020. No release date has been confirmed for either yet, though she did offer some insight into the documentary.

“I’ve seen no part of it,” she said. “I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

Earlier this week (July 20), Eilish revealed which songs were most important to her growing up.

The US singer-songwriter, 18, listed songs by Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne and The Beatles as essential to her childhood – particularly Lavigne’s ‘Losing Grip’.

“This is my favourite Avril song ever, a very big song from my childhood as well as ‘Complicated’, as well as ‘I’m With You’, as well as ‘Sk8er Boi’, ‘Girlfriend’, blah, blah, blah, ‘Keep Holding On’,” Eilish told me & dad radio on Apple Music.