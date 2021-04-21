Billie Eilish teases “things are coming” as fans await her second album

Billie Eilish has seemingly teamed that new music is on the way.

The singer shared a candid selfie on Instagram, and used the occasion to tease the announcement of new material. Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Things are comingggg.”

Despite sharing no other details, fans immediately interpreted the cryptic comment to be a hint at new material.

“It’s the album y’all!,” theorised one fan.

While the follow up to 2019’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘ is yet to arrive, Eilish recently explained how the downtime afforded by the coronavirus pandemic enabled her to get back in the studio.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” she told Stephen Colbert.

“That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is.”

Colbert later asked in the interview if Eilish had unleashed the full capabilities of her voice on the new album, to which she replied: “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”

She also suggested in February that as many as 16 songs are in contention to feature on her forthcoming second album.

Her last release came in the acclaimed Apple TV documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry‘, which documented her rise to superstardom.

She also set an Instagram record last month after debuting a photo of her new blonde hair.

Eilish beat the previous record set by Selena Gomez on her 26th birthday in 2018 with a selfie showing off her new do, which gained one million likes in six minutes.