Billie Eilish thanks fans after “feeling very hated recently” at BRIT Awards 2020

Billie Eilish gave an emotional speech at the BRIT Awards tonight (February 18), after winning the award for International Female Solo Artist.

Accepting her award from Sporty Spice Mel C following on from her performance of the new James Bond theme song ‘No Time To Die’ with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, Eilish was clearly touched by the occasion.

Paying tribute to her fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo, she said: You’re the only reason I exist. You deserve this.”

After thanking her family, label, team and fans, she added: “I have felt very hated recently. When I was on the stage and saw you guys smiling at me, it genuinely made me want to cry. I want to cry right now.”

This comes after Eilish revealed this week that she stopped reading Instagram comments as they “were ruining her life“. She also recently responded to Justin Bieber’s tearful claim to want to protect her from the pitfalls of fame.

“It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they loved me and you know, just turning their back on you in a second,” he said.

Referencing Eilish, he said: “I just kind of let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I’m going to be here for her.”

Last week also saw Eilish win big at the NME Awards 2020, scoring Best Song for ‘Bad Guy‘.