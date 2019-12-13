Billie Eilish thanked the women in the music industry who “paved the way” for her during her Billboard Woman Of The Year speech.

The 17-year-old musician collected the award at the annual Billboard Women In Music event yesterday (December 12), following in the footsteps of the likes of Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

“I wanna thank all the women in the past who have been the reason I can be the way I am and do what I want, and paved the way for me and an entire generation of young women,” she said. “Women who, in the past, who have done what they weren’t supposed to do has made my life a lot easier and made me able to do what I want and be who I want.”

She later referenced the speech Swift made earlier in the night when she collected the Woman Of The Decade award. Swift had spoken about winning Woman Of The Year in 2014 and an idea she had made in her speech then about looking after the young female musicians of the future, bringing her point around to include Eilish.

“Taylor’s speech earlier, she stole half of what I was gonna say,” Eilish laughed. “In 2014, she won this award and she basically said, ‘Right now, your future woman of the year is someone in a piano lesson, in a choir, and we need to take care of her.’ I was 11 at the time and I was in a choir and I was learning to play piano and you took care of me. So thank you.”

Earlier this week (December 12), Eilish said she never thought she would be considered “cool or interesting”.

“I remember a year when I was so anxious about my future,” she told Billboard. “I was worried that because I was a girl, people wouldn’t think I was cool or interesting. They would think I was just super basic and lame. And a lot of people do think that, which is whatever.”

Meanwhile, the young star recently teamed up with Alicia Keys for a special performance of her song ‘Ocean Eyes’ during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.