Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny among Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2020

Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny are among Spotify‘s most-streamed artists of 2020.

In its annual Wrapped data, the streaming platform revealed this morning (December 1) that its most streamed artist of 2020 is Bad Bunny, with more than 8.2 billion streams globally this year.

Following on the heels of the Puerto Rican pop star are Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd, in that order.

Bad Bunny also bagged himself the most-streamed album globally, with his second studio album ‘YHLQMDLG’ garnering 3.3 billion streams in 2020. The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’, Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ and Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ round out the Top 5.

Billie Eilish topped the list for most-streamed female artist of 2020 for the second year in a row. Behind her comes Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande at two and three, while Dua Lipa and Halsey sit at four and five.

The most-streamed song of the year goes to The Weeknd for ‘Blinding Lights’, with almost 1.6 billion streams globally. Tones And I‘s ‘Dance Monkey’ and Roddy Rich‘s ‘The Box’ arrive in second and third respectively. The fourth most-streamed song is ‘Roses – Imanbek Remix’ by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, with Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’ at five.

The ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ takes the number one slot for most popular podcast of the year globally. Coming in second and third are ‘TED Talks Daily’ and ‘The Daily’. The fourth most popular podcast was ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’, followed by the comedy/advice show ‘Call Her Daddy’.

Spotify also revealed that its most streamed editorial playlist of 2020 was ‘Today’s Top Hits’, which has more than 27 million followers.

See the full lists below:

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Drake J Balvin Juice WRLD The Weeknd

Most Streamed Female Artists Globally

Billie Eilish Taylor Swift Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Halsey

Most Streamed Albums Globally

Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’ The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ Post Malone – ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

Most Streamed Songs Globally

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ Tones And I – ‘Dance Monkey’ Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’ Imanbek and SAINt JHN – ‘Roses – Imanbek Remix’ Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ ‘TED Talks Daily’ ‘The Daily’ ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ ‘Call Her Daddy’

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally

Society & Culture Comedy Lifestyle & Health Arts & Entertainment Education

