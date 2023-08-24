Billie Eilish thinks Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’ “changed music”

Billie Eilish has shared her views that Lana Del Rey‘s album ‘Born To Die‘ has “changed music”.

Appearing on a recent episode of Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, Eilish was asked about the albums she listened to while growing up as well as what they meant to her both back then and now.

“’Born to Die’ by my girl Lana,” she replied. “I feel that that album changed music and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible. I would say ‘Because the Internet‘ by Childish Gambino was another one that really, really changed how I viewed music and albums specifically.”

She added: “Justin Bieber’s ‘Believe’, baby. That’s my shit. I can’t… Also ‘Journals’, Justin Bieber, ‘Journals’. Those are some great albums front to back, very, very good. Got to be honest, ‘Wiped Out‘ by The Neighbourhood.”

Eilish later opened up about what’s changed in the creative process as she works on her third album.

The Grammy-award winning singer said: “Everything is different about it. I’ve been trying to compare it recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

She also reflected on her relationship with her brother/producer, Finneas, and shared how the two were able to find great chemistry while working on her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

“We were like, ‘We’ve got it all figured out; this is how we’re going to do it from now on, and it works really well’,” she explained.

She continued: “And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older – and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump. Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”

In other news, Eilish is set to headline this year’s Reading & Leeds festival. She is set to play the Main Stage East on Sunday, August 27 at 22:00.

She also scored her second UK Number One single in a record-breaking week for female solo artists with her track, ‘What Was I Made For?’.

‘What Was I Made For?’, written for the Barbie soundtrack, became her second UK chart-topper after her 2020 James Bond single ‘No Time To Die’.