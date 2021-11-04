Billie Eilish to guest star on new season of ‘Sesame Street’

Billie Eilish is set to visit Sesame Street, with the singer appearing as part of the long-running children’s show’s upcoming 52nd season, which premieres on November 11.

Eilish is one of many celebrity guests who’ll appear on the series’ upcoming iteration, which will also feature fellow musicians Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves and Jon Batiste, actress Keke Palmer, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

According to USA Today, Eilish’s appearance on the show will feature the pop star share a scene with Sesame Street‘s number-loving vampire, The Count. Anderson .Paak, meanwhile, will perform a song written for the show’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode.

Advertisement

Sesame Street has welcomed many other artists to its neighbourhood in recent years. Last November, Maggie Rogers got its residents ready for bed with a song titled ‘It’s Nighttime’. Other musical guests have included Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Chance the Rapper.

Last weekend, Eilish played the role of Sally in a Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert that took place at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. Eilish performed ‘Sally’s Song’ and a duet with Danny Elfman’s character Jack Skellington, ‘Simply Meant To Be’.