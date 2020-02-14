Billie Eilish to perform Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ at Brit Awards 2020

Billie Eilish will perform her new Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ for the first time at the Brit Awards next week, it has been confirmed.

The singer, who debuted the titular Bond track in the early hours of this morning, will take to the stage at The O2 on Tuesday (February 18) for the 40th annual BRIT Awards.

Posting on Twitter, legendary composer Hans Zimmer confirmed that he will be performing alongside Eilish, her brother Finneas and guitar legend Johnny Marr.

“No Time To Die” by @BillieEilish with an orchestral arrangement from me and @MattDunkleyMuso is out now! I will be performing the #Bond25 theme song with Billie, @Finneas and @Johnny_Marr on Tuesday, February 18 at the @BRITs. Listen to #NoTimeToDie: https://t.co/7sE1h7wlGS pic.twitter.com/qNOh9a7unt — Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) February 14, 2020

‘No Time To Die’, was produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell and Stephen Lipson and is an emotional ballad, as the pop star previously teased.

“Was I stupid to love you? Was I reckless to help? Was I oblivious to everybody else?” Eilish sings.

“That I’ve fallen for a lie / That you were never on my side / Fool me once, fool me twice / Are you death or paradise? / Now you’ll never see me cry / There was just no time to die.”

Eilish is the first American artist to perform a Bond theme since Jack White and Alicia Keys released ‘Another Way To Die’ in 2008. She is also the youngest artist to ever perform a Bond theme.

Writing and performing the Bond theme was a “life goal” for her, she said.

No Time To Die hits cinemas on April 3 2020.