Billie Eilish to perform double duty as both host and musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Billie Eilish will be returning to the Saturday Night Live stage next month, being both the musical guest and making her debut as host.

SNL made the announcement on social media, sharing that Eilish will be hosting and performing on the December 11 episode of the series. This will mark her second appearance on the show overall, after appearing as the musical guest back in 2019.

SNL have also revealed the host and musical guest for the December 18 episode, with Paul Rudd and Charli XCX performing those roles respectively. Rudd’s appointment means he’s officially joined the ‘Five-Timers Club’, denoting those who have hosted an episode of the show at least five times.

XCX, who just released her collaboration with Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek, ‘New Shapes’, will be performing on SNL for the second time, after being the musical guest almost eight years ago in 2014.

December shows!!! pic.twitter.com/bSCvTcutRb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 18, 2021

Eilish will be the first person to act as both host and musical guest in the same SNL episode since Nick Jonas did it back in February. Other notable artists who have performed double duty include Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and more.

It was recently revealed that Eilish and her brother Finneas have been recruited by Pixar to write music for the forthcoming film, Turning Red. A snippet of one of the film’s tracks, ‘Nobody Like U’, appears in the film’s latest trailer.

Eilish has been involved with a string of films and television programmes in recent months. The song she and Finneas wrote for the latest Bond film, No Time To Die, just went platinum in the UK after being released early last year.

She also recently took a trip to Sesame Street to perform a kid-friendly version of ‘Happier Than Ever’, and played Sally in the live-to-film concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas.