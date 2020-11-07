Billie Eilish toasts Joe Biden election victory: “This is unbelievable. I am so happy”

Billie Eilish has shared a new video thanking fans for voting in the US election and toasting Joe Biden‘s victory.

Biden was called as the next President of the United States earlier today (November 7) after days of vote counting finally saw him eclipse the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race and defeat current President Donald Trump.

“Oh my god,” Eilish said in a video posted to Instagram. “You guys, I wanted to say thank you so much to everybody who fucking voted. Fuck!

“This is unbelievable, I am so happy. I am through the roof. I wanted to say thank you to everybody that changed their mind, or got out there and fucking voted, even if you voted for the first time, whatever. Don’t let anybody tell you your voice does not matter.”

She added: “It was so close, and it’s because of you guys fucking pushing through that we won this shit! Thank you for caring about the climate, about women’s rights, about social justice, about fucking surviving right now.

“I cannot say thank you enough. I am so happy right now. I love you guys. Be safe.”

An outspoken critic of Donald Trump, Billie Eilish has been repeatedly encouraging fans to vote in the days and weeks leading up to the election. Last week, she led a call for young voters in Texas to use their vote in the election on Tuesday (November 3).

Last month, a leaked document revealed that Eilish was among a number of celebrities and musicians blocked by the Trump administration from an advertising campaign aiming to raise spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others in the entertainment world have also been reacting to Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential election since it was called this afternoon.

“You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” Lady Gaga wrote in a tweet directed to Biden, his running mate Kamala Harris and “the American people”. Others congratulating Biden on his victory include Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas and more.

Director Spike Lee, meanwhile, has taken to the streets of Brooklyn to start a dance party while drinking champagne.