Billie Eilish unveils new graffiti-inspired clothing line with Freak City

Billie Eilish has announced details of a new graffiti-inspired clothing line in association with designers Freak City.

With everything from graffitied shirts and shorts to skirts, tube tops and even neon goggles, the collection is up for purchase on the singer’s website.

Prices for the new collection range between $45 and $145, and is the latest instant of Billie showing her love for fashion.

Recently, Billie wore a new Beatles-inspired Stella McCartney combo on stage at Glastonbury, where she played a huge set on the Other Stage, and the designer has now shared that range in full after the on-stage teaser.

She also sparked debate after revealing why she wears baggy clothes in a new ad campaign.

“That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” she said in a voiceover for the advert. “Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

The singer also addressed her fashion choices in our NME Big Read interview from earlier this year.

Calling the music industry “fucking horrible,” she spoke of double standards. “If I was a guy and I was wearing these baggy clothes, nobody would bat an eye.

“There’s people out there saying, ‘Dress like a girl for once! Wear tight clothes you’d be much prettier and your career would be so much better!’ No it wouldn’t. It literally would not.”