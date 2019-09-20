Billie Eilish urges fans to “speak up” about the climate crisis

Her post came on the day of climate strikes around the world

Billie Eilish has urged fans to “speak up” about the climate crisis on the day of global climate strikes.

Millions of people around the world have taken to the streets around the world today (September 20) to demand action be taking in the fight against global warming.

The pop star added her voice to the efforts, posting a Boomerang on Instagram of her in an outfit with the words “Tick tock” emblazoned on it. In the caption, she wrote: “TICK TOCK! our time is running out. the climate crisis is very real. we need to speak up and demand that our leaders take action. #climatestrike #fridaysforfuture”. See the post below.

Other artists, including The 1975 and The xx, have signed up to assist an emergency climate change campaign.

Music industry collective Music Declares Emergency (MDE) has amassed 2,000 signatories to its declaration of a climate and ecological emergency since it was launched over the summer. So far, they have received backing from the likes of Abbey Road Studios, The BRIT School, IDLES, Nadine Shah, and more.

MDE also organised Labels Strike For Climate, which took place today and saw independent labels such as XL, Young Turks, Full Time Hobby, and Ninja Tune gathering in London’s Parliament Square.

Meanwhile, The 1975 recently released a track that features activist Greta Thunberg stating facts about global warming. Extinction Rebellion later commented on the song, saying: “Music has the power to break through barriers, and right now we really need to break through some barriers if we are to face this emergency.”