Billie Eilish urges fans to “please vote and wear a mask” while accepting Billboard Music award

Billie Eilish urged her fans and the public at large to “please vote and wear a mask” while giving her acceptance speech for Top Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Eilish was among the big winners at last night’s ceremony (October 14), which was held at an empty Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eilish picked up three awards last night — Top New Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album — and during her acceptance speech for Top Female Artist, the singer reiterated the importance of both voting in next month’s US election and wearing a mask during the pandemic.

“This is so nuts. Thank you so much, Billboard,” Eilish said about her award. “Thank you to all the women who have come before me and paved my way. I love you.”

billie has won “Top Female Artist” at the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/b40j3Aza3P — billie eilish source (@billiesource) October 15, 2020

Addressing her fans, Eilish added: “Please vote, please wear a mask, please wash your hands. Be safe. Take care.”

Lizzo, meanwhile, also encouraged her American fans and viewers of the ceremony to vote in next month’s election.

“Lemme tell y’all something: when people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power,” she said. “They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice.”

Post Malone won the most prizes on the night, taking home nine awards in total. Other major winners included Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Nas X.

Eilish will perform a special livestream show, ‘Where Do We Go? The Livestream’, on October 24.

“[I] miss doing shows so muuuuuch,” Eilish wrote in a post about the ticketed streaming event, adding that she “can’t wait to be performing agaaaain” for her fans.