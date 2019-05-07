Billie Eilish: “I was scared of Eminem my whole life. Terrified”

"That dude freaked the fuck out of me"

Billie Eilish has admitted that she was “terrified” of Eminem while growing up.

The 17-year-old singer was speaking to Noisey when she explained how the rap icon used to be the stuff of nightmares for her.

When asked to choose her favourite rapper between Eminem and Childish Gambino, she admitted: ” I have to say Childish Gambino, one billion percent.

“I was scared of Eminem my whole life,” she continued. “Terrified. That dude freaked the fuck out of me. Oh my god. But you know, Childish Gambino created me dude. I don’t even know, that’s crazy, that’s a god you can’t even put him in a list of other people.”

The same question was then posed for Biggie and Tupac, with the ‘When The Party’s Over’ singer opting for the former.

“Honestly Biggie. I feel like Tupac’s vibe is cooler. Biggie’s voice just feels like a big heavy warm blanket on you, which is probably what it feels like if he laid on top of you.”

Eilish’s apparent love of rap comes after her debut record ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ catapulted her to worldwide fame.

The record became the fastest selling of 2019 so far after shifting 275,000 albums during its first five days on sale, and over 118 million on-demand audio streams.

It subsequently meant that her upcoming Glastonbury performance has been upgraded to cope with demand.