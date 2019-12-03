Apple Music has unveiled its first ever Apple Music Awards, with Billie Eilish one of the three big winners.

Eilish was named Artist Of The Year and – alongside her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell – Songwriter Of The Year.

She will perform at the first Apple Music Awards ceremony on Thursday (December 4) to mark her win. The ceremony is at The Steve Jobs Theater near Apple’s head office in Cupertino, California.

Advertisement

Lizzo was named Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, while Song Of The Year went to Lil Nas X for ‘Old Town Road’.

Apple Music Vice President Oliver Schusser said of the awards: “The Apple Music Awards are designed to recognise the passion, energy and creativity of the world’s favourite artists. The musically diverse group of inaugural winners have sparked deep social conversation, influenced culture and inspired our customers around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them.”

Eilish’s win came after she was criticised by some music fans for admitting she hadn’t heard of veteran rockers Van Halen on the Jimmy Kimmel Live chatshow.

But bassist Wolfgang Van Halen defended Eilish in the controversy.

Advertisement

Wolfgang – son of Van Halen’s founding guitarist Eddie Van Halen – tweeted: “If you haven’t heard of Billie Eilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of Van Halen, go check them out. They’re cool too.”

The bassist added: “Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like.”