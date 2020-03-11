News Music News

Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ named biggest global track of 2019

Massive.

Nick Reilly
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish (Picture: Getty)

Billie Eilish‘s huge hit song ‘Bad Guy’ has been named the bestselling global digital single of 2019.

The US singer’s hit has hit the top of the charts in more than 15 countries since it was released in March 2019, accumulating global converted sales of 19.5 million.

The hit, taken from her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘, was also Spotify’s second-most streamed song worldwide for 2019.

Advertisement

In a statement, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) hailed Eilish for taking “the world by storm with her incredibly voice and genre-defying sound”.

IFPI chief executive Frances Moore said: “She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world.

“We wish her success for what will no doubt be another standout year.”

Second place in IFPI’s ranking was secured by Lil Nas X, whose hit ‘Old Town Road’ racked up some 18.4 million sales last year.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently premiered a powerful video message speaking out against body-shaming during the opening show of her world tour in Miami.

Advertisement

The singer kicked off her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour at the American Airlines Arena in the Florida city on Monday night.

The ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour will visit Manchester, Birmingham and London in July for a series of dates.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.