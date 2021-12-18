Billie Eilish’s ‘Bellache’ almost had a Doja Cat feature

Doja Cat has revealed that she almost featured on Billie Eilish’s 2017 single ‘Bellyache’.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat said Eilish reached out to her, inviting her to do a verse on the song that would become ‘Bellyache’.

“I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it. I just couldn’t think of anything to write,” said Doja. “It was one of my writer’s-block moments.”

However Doja isn’t annoyed she missed out on featuring on one of Eilish biggest hits. “I remember seeing that song blow up and thinking, ‘Good for her. That’s awesome,’” she explained. “I don’t think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to.”

‘Bellyache’ was released in 2017 as the second single from Eilish’s debut EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me’.

Elsewhere in the interview Doja Cat said she doesn’t think she needs to work with Dr. Luke in the future.

Lukasz Gottwald has produced several of Doja’s hits, including ‘Juicy’, ‘Say So’, SZA collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’ and ‘Need To Know’. She has also been signed to Gottwald’s RCA Records imprint Kemosabe since 2014, releasing all three of her studio albums – 2018’s ‘Amala’, 2019’s ‘Hot Pink’ and this year’s ‘Planet Her’ – through the label.

Shortly after Doja released her debut EP ‘Purrr!’ thorough Kemosabe in 2014, Gottwald was sued by Kesha, who alleged the producer had sexually assaulted and emotionally abused her while the two were working together. Gottwald denied the allegations, many of which were dismissed in 2016. Kesha dropped her sexual abuse case a few months later.

“I haven’t worked with him in a very long time,” Doja explained during the interview. “There’s shit that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that,’” she added

“The point is he’s gotten some credit for shit. And, you know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that…I think it was definitely nice of me to work with him.”

In a follow-up email to Rolling Stone, Doja acknowledged that when asked about Gottwald, she “may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn’t deserve to”.

However, she clarified that she has “no firsthand knowledge of that being the case”, adding that the credits on her music are accurate.