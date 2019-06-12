Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas shares new single ‘Angel’

A solo album is in the works...

Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas has released a new track called ‘Angel’. Check it out below.

The musician co-wrote and produced Eilish’s debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, and performs live with his sister as a touring member. Ahead of the acclaimed LP, he wrote her 2016 song ‘Ocean Eyes’ – originally meant for his previous band.

Now, Finneas has unveiled a solo single that sees him longing for an absent lover. “I bought a house to live in / But you’re the home I’m missin’ / I know that nothing lasts forever,” he sings over a subtle electronic beat, piano, and strings. Later, reverb-heavy drums are introduced as the ballad builds to an emotional end.

Speaking to Billboard about the single, Finneas revealed that it was penned while backstage at a Billie Eilish show last year.

“I made myself a cup of coffee and sat down at a piano and wrote the whole thing in an hour and played it for the first time that night,” he explained. “Love has always been the most important thing to me and the thing by which my life is guided.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Falling in love with someone and feeling so in awe of them that you wonder if they’re even real is what I wanted to say with this one.”

‘Angel’ follows Finneas O’Connell’s previous solo tracks ‘Claudia’ and ‘I Lost a Friend’, released earlier this year. Speaking to NME about his plans to drop more music throughout 2019, he said that he’ll “put out a lot of songs in succession this summer”.

“You need a large following willing to wait for a full album in today’s climate and singles help do that,” he told NME. “I’ve also been opening for Billie a lot the past year and playing my songs live which informs what kind of songs I want to make.”

Meanwhile, a Nardwuar interview featuring Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents has been shared online.