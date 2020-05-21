Billie Eilish‘s brother Finneas has appealed to his fans to help him track down a thief who stole a bunch of parcels and ripped off his doorbell camera.

The producer took to Instagram to post a picture of the thief in question and to ask for help following the incident.

“Hiiii everybody! Figured I’d put all 2.4 million of you to good use. This handsome fella stole a bunch of packages off my porch in LA today and then RIPPED my doorbell camera out of it’s socket and left with it. Lemme know if you know him. I won’t press charges if he gives them all back and let’s me give him a neck tat that says ‘thief’,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Eilish’s house was recently reportedly blurred on Google Street View after she obtained a restraining order against a trespasser who visited her home seven times.

The 18-year-old singer, who still lives at her family home in Los Angeles, was granted the temporary order against 24-year-old Prenell Rosseau earlier this month.

Last month, Eilish and Finneas treated fans to a live-streamed gig.

Performing as part of Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’ campaign, the pair delivered a 50-minute set which saw Eilish drawing on her acclaimed debut album, as well as discussing the current pandemic.

Before delivering an early rendition of ‘Ilomilo’, she said: “It’s about losing somebody, or being afraid of losing somebody and it kind of being inevitable. The feeling of losing anything, even like your keys or your phone, it feels horrible and terrifying. Especially when you lose a person, it’s a horrible feeling, so it’s the feeling of being afraid and it happening anyway.”

She added: “When we talk about this song, my mom says it feels like being a parent to her. I’m sure it’s terrifying to be a parent, I’ve got a new dog and you always just want to protect them and make sure they’re safe.”