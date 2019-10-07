Billie Eilish’s brother and producer Finneas on why he prefers performing with her to playing alone

It's quite the partnership

Finneas O’Connell, the brother, producer and co-songwriter of Billie Eilish, has spoken of why he prefers performing on stage with his sister to doing so alone as part of his solo work.

Finneas, who this month released his latest solo EP ‘Blood Harmony‘, has said that he finds his job to be much “easier” when flanking his sister.

“I try to approach both kind of the same way in their own respects,” he told Billboard. “If I’m making a song with Billie, then it’s for Billie. She has to want to wear that song every day. And I think I try to do the same thing when I’m making a song for myself… I try to treat them both that way, like I’m sort of A&R-ing her and then A&R-ing myself.”

He continued: “My job is so easy with Billie. I just get to play cool bass lines and play keys, and jam out with our incredible drummer Andrew. When I’m on stage right now, I’m the only person on stage, I don’t have a band or anything, so it’s just me and I’m sweating, and wearing a suit, and tripping over myself. It’s super nerve-wracking.”

Finneas added: “I’ve also performed way more with Billie than on my own, so maybe in two years I’ll feel differently. But today, I’ve already done my show today and I’m doing Billie’s in three hours. And I’m not nervous at all, I’m just excited.”

Earlier this year, Eilish spoke out about how she and O’Connell are dealing with the popularity, pressure and attention that has come with their sudden fame.

“We can’t have this be the rest of our lives,” she said. “We were talking about it the other day, we’re just like, “I’m 17, dude”. I can’t have my life exactly like this forever, and he can’t either. He’s just become an adult. He just got a house. He has a girlfriend and wants a dog.”

She continued: “Having been on tour, I know how it works. I know that you leave and it’s a little bit of your friends being sad. Then, you’re gone for long enough that life moves on and they keep doing things.

“It’s the same if someone dies. You have to keep going. You shouldn’t be mourning them every two seconds for the rest of your life. You have to keep going.”

Off the back of the phenomenal success of her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ Eilish will be returning to the UK for an arena tour in 2020.