Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ is currently outselling the rest of the UK’s top 10 combined

Billie Eilish‘s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ is currently outselling the rest of the UK’s top 10 albums combined in terms of physical units.

The singer’s second studio album was released last Friday (July 30) as the follow-up to her 2019 debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

The Official Charts Company confirmed yesterday (August 2) that ‘Happier Than Ever’ is way out in front in terms of the race for this week’s UK number one album, with the record currently the most downloaded album of the week so far.

Advertisement

Eilish’s new LP has sold more physical units (vinyl, cassette and CD) than the rest of the UK’s top 10 combined as of yesterday, and is now set to earn the singer her second consecutive UK number one album.

While Dave‘s ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ is set to drop to number two after landing the top spot last week, the London artist’s album was still the most-streamed in the UK last weekend.

Prince‘s posthumous album ‘Welcome 2 America’ is currently at number three, while Creeper‘s ‘American Noir’ EP is at number five. You can see the full midweek UK album chart here.

Speaking about ‘Happier Than Ever’ last week, Eilish said that making the record was “the most fulfilling, most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music”.

Advertisement

“I feel like crying,” she wrote on Instagram. “I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realisation and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

Earlier this week Eilish was praised in a new study for possessing the biggest vocabulary in modern pop.