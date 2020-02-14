Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ is here

Continuing her unstoppable momentum, Billie Eilish has officially released her highly-anticipated theme for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

‘No Time To Die’, which was produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell and Stephen Lipson, is indeed a ballad, as the pop star teased.

“Was I stupid to love you? Was I reckless to help? Was I oblivious to everybody else?” Eilish sings. “That I’ve fallen for a lie / That you were never on my side / Fool me once, fool me twice / Are you death or paradise? / Now you’ll never see me cry / There was just no time to die.”

‘No Time To Die’ features guitar from Johnny Marr, plus orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley. Listen to it here:

The 18-year-old Grammy winner was first announced as the artist behind the theme last month, following on from Sam Smith with ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ in 2015 and Adele with ‘Skyfall’ in 2012.

Eilish is the first American artist to perform a Bond theme since Jack White and Alicia Keys released ‘Another Way To Die’ in 2008. She is also the youngest artist to ever perform a Bond theme.

Writing and performing the Bond theme was a “life goal” for her, she said.

Eilish will perform the song live at the BRIT Awards on February 18 with Marr and composer Hans Zimmer.

The pop star began the year by cleaning out the 2020 Grammys ceremony with five wins in total, followed by winning Best Song In The World at the 2020 NME Awards for her chart-topping single ‘bad guy’.