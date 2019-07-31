Billie Eilish’s manager reveals what Thom Yorke said when he met her

You’re the only one doing anything fucking interesting nowadays.”

Billie Eilish‘s manager has revealed how Thom Yorke praised the singer after the pair met backstage.

The Radiohead frontman is a keen fan of the teen sensation and recently praised her defiant spirit after being asked about the music that he’s currently listening to.

“I like Billie Eilish. She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do,” he recently said.

But in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish’s tour manager Brian Marquis said that he was able to personally extend his appreciation after meeting her backstage.

After telling the publication that Yorke was “just as you’d expect — curmudgeonly, perturbed”, Marquis says that Yorke told Eilish: “You’re the only one doing anything fucking interesting nowadays.”

Her brother, Finneas O’Connell, later described the comment as “the coolest thing anyone’s ever said to you.”

Eilish also described the impact of touring on her, and said that the constant travelling has caused her to experience panic attacks.

“I just couldn’t take the fact that I had to leave again,” Eilish said. “It felt like an endless limbo. Like there was no end in sight. And, I mean, it’s true: There really is no end in sight with touring.”

“Thinking about that literally made me throw up,” she says. “I’m not a throw-upper, but I threw up twice, from the anxiety.”

Next month, she will return to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds Festival.