Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ becomes second ‘Bond’ theme to chart in Australia’s triple j Hottest 100

‘No Time To Die’ by Billie Eilish has become the second James Bond theme to chart in Australia’s triple j Hottest 100 countdown.

The track, taken from the forthcoming Bond film of the same name, claimed 90th spot in the youth broadcaster’s annual countdown.

’No Time To Die’ was the first Bond theme since ‘Another Way To Die’ by Jack White & Alicia Keys to break into the list. The track, which appeared in the film Quantum of Solace, charted at 87th spot in the 2008 countdown.

Advertisement

Eilish is no stranger to the Hottest 100, having taken out the top spot in last year’s countdown, courtesy of ‘Bad Guy’.

Overall, ‘No Time To Die’ is Eilish’s tenth song to chart in a Hottest 100 countdown. She recorded her first entry back in 2017, courtesy of ‘Bellyache’. The singer-songwriter scored three entries in the 2018 list and five in last year’s edition.

Eilish also notched two other songs in the 2020 countdown: ‘my future’ at number 79 and ‘Therefore I Am’ at number 10.

Eilish voted in the 2020 Hottest 100 herself, selecting songs by The Strokes, James Blake and Phoebe Bridgers, among others.

“I wish I could put this whole album as my first choice,” Eilish said of The Strokes’ 2020 record, ‘The New Abnormal’.

Advertisement

“It’s been my favourite album in many years. There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man”.