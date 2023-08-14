Billie Eilish’s OVERHEATED climate action event is returning to London

Billie Eilish has announced an OVERHEATED event in London in order to help tackle the ongoing climate crisis.

According to a press release, “Following last year’s highly coveted, multi-day climate-focused event in London, OVERHEATED will return on Wednesday, August 30 to Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in West London from 10am to 5pm.”

Climate activists, musicians along with other leading voices will be in attendance for a day which will be “filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis, roller skating and delicious plant-based food” from Neat Burger. Eilish will also be making an appearance.

The event will be hosted by BBC’s Abbie McCarthy and will feature panels with special guests such as Earthrise CEO Alice Eady, fashion entrepreneur Samata Pattinson, and climate activists Dominique Palmer and Tori Tsui along with others.

Tickets for OVERHEATED will go on sale on August 16 at 10am BST. Visit here for tickets. Only 500 tickets will be going on sale to the public so for those who are not lucky enough to snag one, the event will be live-streamed globally on Eilish’s Official YouTube Channel in partnership with Mercury Studios.

Last year, Eilish hosted the first ever OVERHEATED event. It was a multi-day climate-focused event that took place at The O2 in London last June.

The event included a screening of the the Overheated documentary which featured appearances from Yungblud, Glastonbury‘s Emily Eavis and Girl In Red. In a four-star review of the documentary, NME shared: “It’s a project that recognises the magnitude and fragility of the moment – planetary heating looks set to soar above politically agreed targets – and holds a mirror up to our human response in all its see-sawing fear and encouragement. For those expecting a film about Billie Eilish’s climate activism, it’s not. She’s done something far more unselfish and effective, handing over her considerable spotlight to a collection of voices that, while fully acknowledging the perilous circumstance, combine as one to say: we can’t be defeated.”

In other news, the singer recently dedicated her performance of ‘Never Felt So Alone’ to late the Euphoria star, Angus Cloud while at Lollapalooza.

The track comes from her recent collaboration with Labrinth, and features prominently on the latest season of Euphoria. At her festival set, she told the crowd: “R.I.P. to Angus Cloud, everybody”, after finishing the rendition.