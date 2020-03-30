Billie Eilish has warned fans about social media accounts pretending to be her.

The singer took to her official Instagram account with a message telling her followers not to fall for hoax accounts on Snapchat.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: “Some people are pretending to be me on Snapchat. I do not use snapchat to talk to anyone.

“If you think you are talking to me, it is not me I promise you. No matter what they say to convince you … on my entire familys life I am not talking to you through snapchat [sic].”

She added: “It is not me. I’m sorry to those who have been scammed.”

This comes after the pop star confirmed the remaining dates of the North American leg of her ‘Where Do We Go’ world tour would be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer began the run of shows in Miami on March 10, but it was then announced that the month’s remaining shows were being postponed, after earlier reports suggested all Live Nation tours could be cancelled. The ‘Where Do We Go’ tour is being promoted by Live Nation.

Now, the April shows on the tour have officially been postponed and “are actively being rescheduled.”

A statement on Eilish’s official Twitter account said: “Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all of Billie’s remaining ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled & will be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new tour dates.”

Eilish is the latest musician to postpone or cancel tour dates over the coronavirus outbreak. Artists including Avril Lavigne, The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all cancelled or postponed upcoming shows in the last few days due to the disease.