Billie Joe Armstrong and Debbie Harry lead tributes to punk stylist Jimmy Webb, who has died aged 62

Miley Cyrus, Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, and Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong have led tributes to influential punk rock stylist Jimmy Webb, who has died at the age of 62.

Webb was a well known figure in New York City’s East Village punk scene and considered to be the face of punk store Trash & Vaudeville, where he worked as a buyer.

“We miss you already Jimmy,” wrote Cyrus on her Instagram story.

‘Don’t worry, imma keep rockin the mullet proudly in memory of your fuckin spirit! Most bad ass! Sweetest dude!”

In a statement delivered to the New York Post, Debbie Harry said: “We are all going to miss our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb. “There goes a lovely unique NYC character. I feel lucky to have known him.”