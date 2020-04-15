Billie Joe Armstrong and Debbie Harry lead tributes to punk stylist Jimmy Webb, who has died aged 62

Miley Cyrus, Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, and Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong have led tributes to influential punk rock stylist Jimmy Webb, who has died at the age of 62.
Webb was a well known figure in New York City’s East Village punk scene and considered to be the face of punk store Trash & Vaudeville, where he worked as a buyer.
“We miss you already Jimmy,” wrote Cyrus on her Instagram story.
‘Don’t worry, imma keep rockin the mullet proudly in memory of your fuckin spirit! Most bad ass! Sweetest dude!”
In a statement delivered to the New York Post, Debbie Harry said: “We are all going to miss our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb. “There goes a lovely unique NYC character. I feel lucky to have known him.”
Tributes also came from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, who wrote: “His is a heart breaker . Jimmy you are a treasure of New York. Always a positive energy. You Always lived out loud. Rest In Peace.”
Posting on Twitter, Guns ‘N Roses’ Duff McKagan wrote: ““My pal…the sweetest man and pure punk fucking rock n roll. Jimmy has SUCH a story, and my family and I feel honoured and loved to be a small part of his triumphant tale. We love you Jimmy…we will miss you…”
Webb was best known for his time at the Trash And Vaudeville shop, having dubbed the shop “rock and roll heaven.”
Our friend, Jimmy Webb, a legend and a St. Marks St. legend, stylist of the punks, famous and not, has passed. I’m so very sad and we’ll all miss your energetic, warm soul. The city will not be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/RI06gv8f0C
— Joan Jett (@joanjett) April 15, 2020
In 2017, he opened his own boutique, I Need More, which was named after Iggy Pop’s song of the same name, in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
Joan Jett added: “Our friend, Jimmy Webb, a legend and a St. Marks St. legend, stylist of the punks, famous and not, has passed. I’m so very sad and we’ll all miss your energetic, warm soul. The city will not be the same without you.”