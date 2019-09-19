The band's 13th studio album arrives in February

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed that the band’s upcoming new album will not feature any mention of US president Donald Trump.

The Californian punk heroes – who have released politically fuelled records in the past – will release ‘Father Of All…’, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Revolution Radio’, on February 7, 2020.

In a recent interview, Armstrong said that while Green Day’s new album will most certainly be political it will not reference the incumbent president.

“I mean, I draw no inspiration from the President of the United States, because he’s just… there’s nothing,” Armstrong told Kerrang!. “Trump gives me diarrhea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Exchanging Trump references for blue-collar struggles, Armstrong said that ‘Father Of All…’ “paints pictures or vignettes of what life is like for me and for other people that, I feel like, are desperate. And I mean that in an empathetic way, where people in America have become very desperate with their situations. There’s factories being shut down, gentrification…”

Describing what else fans can expect from their thirteenth studio album, Armstrong added:

“It’s just more about trying to empathise with people’s situations. It’s just a crazy time. When I was a kid, my parents had six kids. My dad was a trucker and my mother was a waitress, and they bought a home in California in the ’70s with five kids living in the house.

“That is an impossible thing to do right now in California – if not in other places. And that’s what scares me a little bit more – what’s going to happen to people in the future. Millennials trying to buy a home, or to have something that they can call home, because everybody’s being kicked out of their homes…”

Meanwhile, Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have all released new songs to celebrate the announcement of their joint Hella Mega Tour – coming to the UK, Europe and America next summer.

After teasing news of the tour, the three bands confirmed that they’ll be calling at Glasgow, London, Huddersfield and Dublin in June 2020.