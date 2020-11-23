Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong on new music: “I’m always putting something together”

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in recent months.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, the frontman was asked whether his recent ‘No Fun Mondays’ covers series has influenced anything else he’s been working on.

“I’ve been writing a lot,” he explained. “I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.

“The great thing about this is that if I ever feel creatively blocked, I can just do a cover – just to keep the momentum going.”

Armstrong also talked about the potential of putting out a new Green Day album, even though the band only released their 13th studio album, ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers‘, in February.

“It’s possible,” he said. “Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens.

“That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”

He continued: “With the new stuff that I’m writing, I don’t know – a lot of it is kind of more self-deprecating and funny. Not that I’m doing a comedy record or anything. On one hand it feels autobiographical and funny, but on the other when you look at it you can put a social commentary twist to it.”

Last week, The Network, the not-so-secret side project of Green Day, have released their new EP ‘Trans Am’.

The trio have long denied being behind The Network, who released their debut album ‘Money Money 2020’ back in 2003.

After releasing the song ‘We Told You So’ earlier this month as a preview of their comeback album ‘Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!’, which is set to arrive on December 4, The Network released the ‘Trans Am’ EP on Friday (November 20).

Meanwhile, Green Day have announced that they will be releasing a 25th anniversary reissue of their fourth studio album ‘Insomniac’.